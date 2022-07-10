WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – West Jordan Police say a woman shot her husband in the chest Sunday morning.

Police were called to the incident on Madison Nan Dr. shortly after 7 a.m.

They reportedly discovered that a woman had shot her husband in the upper chest.

Police say the man “evacuated himself” and retreated to the neighbor’s house, and was later taken to the hospital in stable condition.

(Courtesy of West Jordan Police)

The woman was also taken to the hospital as a result of self-harm, according to West Jordan Police. She will reportedly be taken to jail once released.

No further information is currently available.