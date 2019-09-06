Police: Weber County Corrections Officer arrested for DUI

PLAIN CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Corrections Corporal with the Weber County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence.

According to a press release issued by Lt. Joshua Marigoni, Weber County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a reckless driver complaint in Plain City. Upon arrival, deputies determined the suspect was Kevin Morris, an off-duty Corrections Corporal.

The investigation was referred to the Utah Highway Patrol and Morris was arrested and booked into the Box Elder County Jail.

Marigoni said Morris has been placed on paid administrative leave, and an internal investigation has been initiated.

