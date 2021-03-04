Police warn of new scam going around in Kaysville

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Kaysville Police want to warn residents of a new scam going around.

On Wednesday, a Kaysville resident was reportedly approached by an unknown man asking to put up a sign in his yard.

Kaysville Police say the unknown man to the resident that the neighbors house was for sale.

Police say when the resident agreed, the man asked for personal information and a signature from the homeowner. Police say the homeowner later found that his neighbors’ house was not on the market.

Kaysville police added in a Facebook Post, “please be aware that this is a new scam, and don’t give out any personal information.”