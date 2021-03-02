Police: Victim in kidnapping, sexual assault left naked on the side of the road near Grantsville

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in custody after police say he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman, then left her naked on the side of the road near Grantsville.

According to a probable cause statement on May 18, 2019, a woman told police she was kidnapped, sexually assaulted in a car, and dropped off naked on the side of the road just outside of Grantsville.

Police said the woman identified Martin Kol, 27 as the person who kidnapped and sexually assaulted her.

In August 2020, Kol was booked into Salt Lake County Jail for a separate crime, and DNA was taken from him at that time. The DNA from Kol matched that of the DNA taken from the woman who was sexually assaulted in 2019, according to a probable cause statement.

Kol was arrested for forcible sodomy, aggravated human trafficking, aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, and aggravated sexual assault.

He was later booked into Tooele County Jail.