Police: Utah man wanted for over $43k in stolen bikes

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – Three men were arrested for stealing over $43,000 worth of bikes with a fourth suspect still on the loose.

Unified Police are still searching for the last suspect involved — 29-year-old Todd Carter.

Police say the theft happened at the Hyland Cyclery located at 3040 S Highland Drive on Feb. 7. Officials say a U-Haul truck was used to break in the front doors. Four men entered the business, stealing eight bicycles, valuing over $43,000.

(Courtesy of UPD)

UPD was able to locate the truck at 2195 S Lincoln Ln near Fairmont Park, but found it empty. On Feb. 9, authorities received tips the stolen bikes were spotted at a homeless camp located at 1100 E Ashton near Fairmont Park.

As detectives searched the area, they discovered six out of the eight stolen bikes. Several people were detained and interviewed before police arrested the three suspects.

All three men were arrested and booked at the Salt Lake County Jail on burglary and theft charges.

If anyone has seen the suspect, please contact your local authorities.