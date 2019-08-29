Police: Utah man tortured, killed kittens

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (AP) — Police have arrested a Utah man they say tortured and killed two kittens, using the body of one dead animal to beat the other.
Records show 27-year-old Jordan Hagen was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Monday on suspicion of torturing a companion animal.
West Valley City Police say they received a call from Hagen’s roommate on Monday who said the suspect had “violently killed his cats.”
According to a police report, Hagen told officers he got angry at one of the kittens and told his roommate he “needed to get rid of them for their safety.”
An attorney for Hagen had not been listed as of Wednesday.
