TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Taylorsville man is behind bars after police say he stabbed his roommate in the eye with a broken piece of a glass meth pipe.

The incident happened on Thursday in the area of 5000 South Scarsdale Court in Taylorsville.

According to arresting documents, the suspect, 45-year-old James Griggs, began to argue with his roommate when he threw her to the ground.

The victim then told police Griggs grabbed a piece of glass from a broken meth pipe and allegedly stabbed her in the eye as he grabbed her throat with his other hand.

Griggs then reportedly said, “Do you want to end up like my ex! I’ll gouge this eye out!”

Police said Griggs then threw the woman out of the house.

“I could clearly observe multiple lacerations on victim’s face and a large bruise, blood blister

under her left eye,” an officer wrote in an arrest affidavit.

Griggs was arrested on one count of aggravated assault. He is currently being held in the Salt Lake County Jail