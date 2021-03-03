Police: Utah man records video after intentionally hitting person with car

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he intentionally another man with his car, allegedly recording the aftermath on his cellphone.

Larry Blackshire, 31, was charged with attempted murder on Wednesday.

According to a probable cause statement, police responded to the area of 2000 S. 900 E. for a report of a person struck by a car. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man lying in the street.

Witnesses say the man who was hit by the car was seen breaking the back window of a Hyundai that belonged to Blackshire.

Blackshire later returned to his car to find the damage and started looking for the man who did it. According to a probable cause statement, Blackshire later found the man who shattered his window at a crosswalk and swerved into him while driving approximately 40 miles per hour.

Officers were later able locate Blackshire, who allegedly ran away from officers, running several blocks and jumping over multiple fences before being caught, a probable cause statement said.

Blackshire admitted to officers that he intentionally hit the man with his car, according to a probable cause statement.

Documents also say that Blackshire recorded a cell phone video after hitting the man with his car, saying “he had to hit..” the man.

The man who was hit by the car was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and placed on life support after suffering a broken leg, a bulging spinal disk, facial trauma, and severe head trauma, according to a probable cause statement. As of Wednesday, the man is “intubated and is scheduled for another surgery,” a probable cause statement said.