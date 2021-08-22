Police: Utah man arrested on 28 felony charges, believed people were in his ceiling

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A 40-year-old man has been arrested on 28 counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person – 3rd degree felonies, according to police.

Police say the suspect, Robert Lee Rhoades, was discovered by authorities while fully hallucinating and threateningly wielding a knife.

Rhoades told officers he believed there were people living in the insulation of his ceiling who were trying to harm him, police say.

After questioning the suspect, police believe his odd behavior was the aftermath of a “bad batch of heroin.”

Prior to police arriving, arrest reports say Rhoades was, “mixing several different cleaning liquids together in an attempt to make tear gas to use on the people in the ceiling.”

Upon searching Rhoades’ residence, officers discovered a bounty of illicit goods including, throwing daggers, a switchblade, 28 different types of knives, torches, drug paraphernalia, heroin, a throwing star, drug syringes and more.

Police report urine tests confirmed that Rhoades had opiates in his system.

Rhoades has several violent felonies in his criminal history and when arrested, was currently on parole.

Along with 28 counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, Rhoades was also arrested on seven counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence of drugs and one count of threat of a dangerous weapon during a fight.