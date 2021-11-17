Police use less-lethal shotgun to arrest man armed with air gun in SLC

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man found to be wielding a realistic-looking air gun in Salt Lake City was taken into custody on Wednesday. Police say the man had been pointing the firearm at vehicles and people, prompting a Priority 1 response.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., Salt Lake City Police were notified of a person with a gun near 400 South State Street.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect, an unidentified 44-year-old man, on the southeast corner of the City and County Building.

Police began blocking traffic in all directions and reported seeing the man with a weapon in his waistband. The suspect then complied with commands and was taken into custody. He was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Salt Lake City Police determined the weapon, seen above, was a realistic-looking air gun.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files