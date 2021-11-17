Police use less-lethal shotgun to arrest man armed with air gun in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man found to be wielding a realistic-looking air gun in Salt Lake City was taken into custody on Wednesday. Police say the man had been pointing the firearm at vehicles and people, prompting a Priority 1 response.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., Salt Lake City Police were notified of a person with a gun near 400 South State Street.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect, an unidentified 44-year-old man, on the southeast corner of the City and County Building.

Police began blocking traffic in all directions and reported seeing the man with a weapon in his waistband. The suspect then complied with commands and was taken into custody. He was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Salt Lake City Police determined the weapon, seen above, was a realistic-looking air gun.

The man’s name has not yet been released.