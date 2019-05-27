Police use GPS inside stolen phone to track suspect in aggravated robbery of AT&T store

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Salt Lake City were able to track a robbery and kidnapping suspect by tracking the phone intentionally placed inside the man’s bag.

According to arresting documents, on Thursday, two masked men entered the AT&T store located at 2153 South 700 East. One man produced a handgun and ordered all the employees to the ground, then forced them into the back office room.

Records state the second suspect used a duffel bag to steal smartphones and the cash register before the two fled the area on foot.

Police said in the report one of the smartphones that were stolen was actually a tracking device that was intentionally planted in the inventory in the event a robbery was to take place.

The GPS device was tracked to an apartment complex in Murray.

Officers responded to the apartment and attempted to contact the suspects, but nobody answered the door and the GPS device stopped pinging.

According to court documents, the apartment is only registered to Cody Gaines,25, and the managers at the complex said Gaines is the only one who lives there.

The following day, officers located Gaines and booked him into jail for first-degree felony robbery and first-degree felony kidnapping.

During a search of his apartment, police found the same items of clothing worn by the suspects in the robbery.

Gaines has been arrested multiple times for intoxication, disorderly conduct, drug possession, theft, and DUI.

Police have not identified who the other suspect is in the robbery.

