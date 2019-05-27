Newsfore Opt-In Form

Police use GPS inside stolen phone to track suspect in aggravated robbery of AT&T store

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
GAINES, CODY JAMES_1558973499552.jpeg.jpg

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Salt Lake City were able to track a robbery and kidnapping suspect by tracking the phone intentionally placed inside the man’s bag. 

According to arresting documents, on Thursday, two masked men entered the AT&T store located at 2153 South 700 East. One man produced a handgun and ordered all the employees to the ground, then forced them into the back office room.

Records state the second suspect used a duffel bag to steal smartphones and the cash register before the two fled the area on foot.

Police said in the report one of the smartphones that were stolen was actually a tracking device that was intentionally planted in the inventory in the event a robbery was to take place.

The GPS device was tracked to an apartment complex in Murray.

Officers responded to the apartment and attempted to contact the suspects, but nobody answered the door and the GPS device stopped pinging.

According to court documents, the apartment is only registered to Cody Gaines,25, and the managers at the complex said Gaines is the only one who lives there. 

The following day, officers located Gaines and booked him into jail for first-degree felony robbery and first-degree felony kidnapping.

During a search of his apartment, police found the same items of clothing worn by the suspects in the robbery.

Gaines has been arrested multiple times for intoxication, disorderly conduct, drug possession, theft, and DUI. 

Police have not identified who the other suspect is in the robbery.

What others are clicking on:

UPDATE: Uncle of missing 5 year old Logan girl booked into the Cache County Jail

Dog found near mountains in Provo appears to have been lost a long time

Three men booked into jail for attempting to lure young teens for sex

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Gov. Gary Herbert Visits Evacuees

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Gary Herbert Visits Evacuees"

Big game hunters overlooking important details in permit envelopes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Big game hunters overlooking important details in permit envelopes"

Body cam released in July 31st officer-involved shooting in Roy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Body cam released in July 31st officer-involved shooting in Roy"

Singers auditioning for popular TV show in hopes of pursuing musical dreams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Singers auditioning for popular TV show in hopes of pursuing musical dreams"

Utes super fan buys time on 39 billboards sending message to BYU fans Final

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utes super fan buys time on 39 billboards sending message to BYU fans Final"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS