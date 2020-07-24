One of two detonations complete at South Jordan home

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Crews plan to detonate possible materials found inside a South Jordan home. “Out of an abundance of caution,” city officials are asking residents to evacuate the affected area until 10 a.m. Saturday.

The area affected is 3200W to Bangerter Highway between 10200 South and 10400 South.

In a press conference Friday evening, Mayor Dawn Ramsey, City PIO Rachael Van Cleave, and Police Officer Matt Pennington gave information concerning materials found inside the home. The explosive substances were discovered after a SWAT team responded to an arrest that turned violent.

PIO Van Cleave said the materials found were determined to be unsafe to move and would have to be detonated where they were found.

Police have been going door to door in the neighborhood to let everyone know they need to leave.

The incident began when South Jordan police attempted to served a search warrant at 42-year-old Ryan McManigal’s home near 3400 West 10300 South Thursday.

SWAT team negotiations became violent, and police said McManigal began firing at police. Pennington said they were prepared for the situation and no one was injured. McManigal was arrested and taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Information will be shared as it becomes available.