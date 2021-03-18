Police: Two found dead in Murray home

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Two people have been found dead in a Murray home.

Murray Police tell ABC4 two people, both in their 50s, were found in the home at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers say they were called to the residence after the family reported not hearing from the individuals for several days.

A firearm was found at the scene, but police say there is no threat to the public.

No additional details are available at this time as police continue to investigate the incident.

