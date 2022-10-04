TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – A Tooele man allegedly bit a part of a teen boy’s ear off during a fight on Monday, according to the Tooele City Police Department.

On October 3 at around 9:32 p.m., a Tooele Police Officer responded to a report of an assault in Tooele.

Upon arrival, the officer talked to a “bloody male” and asked him what had happened, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The boy stated that he got into a physical fight with his mom’s boyfriend, and that the man had “bit some of his ear off.”

The officer then spoke with the mother’s boyfriend, who stated that he punched the juvenile and then bit his ear when they both ended up on the ground during the fight.

The man now faces one charge of Mayhem, a Second Degree Felony.

No further information is currently available.