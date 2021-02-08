Police to enforce violations for overnight parkers at Bywater Park

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) — Cottonwood Heights police say they have received complaints about vans and campers parking overnight at Bywater Park, according to a social media post.

SLC apartment managers are required to provide recycling services, but are they?

We have had complaints about vans, and campers parking at Bywater Park overnight. Neighbors believe it’s out of state skiers. The park closes at 2000 hrs. and opens at 0600 hrs. Since this is a neighborhood park and not and AirB&B we will strictly enforce violations. — CH Police (@CHPolice) February 8, 2021

The park closes at 8 p.m. and opens at 6 a.m., the post states. Police say they will be strictly enforcing violations for those who choose to park there overnight.

COVID-19 vaccine registration in Salt Lake County, who is eligible?

The post says that neighbors to the park believe the vans and campers belong to skiers from out of state.

Bywater Park is located at 3149 East Banbury Road in Cottonwood Heights and has a pavilion, playground, tennis courts, and baseball diamonds.