TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Taylorsville couple has been taken to the hospital after being stabbed in their home on Tuesday morning.

At about 3:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, police responded to a call near 4800 Simper Lane. Sgt. Jake Hill of the Taylorsville Police Department told ABC4 that the couple awoke to find a 15-year-old boy in their home.

According to police, the woman managed to get away with multiple stab wounds and find shelter in her neighbor’s house where she called 911.

Police say both the man and woman have serious but not life-threatening injuries. The boy reportedly has no relation to the Taylorsville couple and is currently being interviewed after being caught by police.