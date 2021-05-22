POLICE: Suspect steals car and 77k dollars worth of prescriptions

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The University of Utah Campus Police are on the search for a suspect who allegedly stole an estimated total of $77,000 worth of prescription medications and a car, Saturday morning.

On May 22, the alleged suspect, Henry Ricky Sepulveda, stole an unmarked yellow 2017 GM Savana box truck with Utah driver’s plate G097EZ around 9:00 a.m.

According to officials, the unmarked yellow box truck contains 11 totes of medications from the parking lot of the Huntsman Mental Health Institute located at 501 Chipeta Dr. in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The University of Utah Campus Police tells ABC4, that the totes are blue or dark grey in color and contain an estimated total of $77,000 worth of prescription medications.

Courtesy of University of Utah Campus Police

Officers describe Henry Ricky Sepulveda as 5’4” tall, weighing 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a puffy black coat, green shirt, black pants, and a yellow/tan beanie.

The University of Utah Police is attempting to locate Sepulveda and the stolen vehicle. If you either locate or if you have any information on Sepulveda’s whereabouts, please contact the University of Utah Police at (801)585-2677 and refer to case number 21-0742.