Police: Suspect crashes through yard, hits a parked car while fleeing from detectives

Dec 29, 2018

Updated: Dec 29, 2018 10:12 AM MST

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) - Police in West Valley City were able to apprehend a suspect in a stolen vehicle after he crashed through a yard and hit a parked car Friday night.

West Valley City Police Sgt. John Pittman said their street crime detectives located a stolen car parked at a residence near 3300 South Westgene Circle around 11:26 p.m. Once officers followed the suspect into a cul de sac, the suspect put the car in reverse and backed up through someone's yard and hitting a parked car in the process.

The suspect got out of the car and fled on foot. Police searched for the suspect for over an hour before one of their K-9's was able to finally track the suspect down. 

He was identified at that time as Mario Fernandez, 37. He had $125K in felony warrants for several charges of burglary, theft, criminal mischief and assault by a prisoner. 

Fernandez was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on the warrants and new charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, driving on suspension, failure to remain at the scene of an accident and failing to stop at the command of an officer. 

 

