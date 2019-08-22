Police: Suspect arrested in theft of missionary’s luggage, police still looking for stolen items

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Orem arrested a man they believe is responsible for stealing the luggage of a missionary as he headed to the MTC on Wednesday.

According to Lt. Trent Coolidge, the missionary was at the Chuck-A-Rama at 1408 South State Street in Orem around 11:30 a.m. when two men broke into the family’s car and stole his luggage.

Coolidge said the Elder was headed to the MTC later that afternoon.

On Thursday, an officer noticed a van that matched the description of the one involved in the burglary of the luggage headed south on State Street before it pulled into a grocery store parking lot.

The officer approached the van and talked to the driver, David Brian Beames, 41. Beames told the officer he was working in Salt Lake City on Wednesday and that another guy he works with was actually driving the van that day.

Officers obtained pictures from the burglary that appears to show an individual that looked like Beames and a witness was able to positively identify Beames as the individual driving the van that day to a job site near the area and around the same time the burglary occurred.

Officers did not locate the stolen luggage inside the van but did find a glass pipe that tested positive for methamphetamine. They are still hoping to find the missing items but Coolidge said Beames was not being cooperative.

Beames was booked into the Utah County Jail on one count possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of burglary of a vehicle.

Beames has a long, extensive criminal history dating back to 2005 for incidents including aggravated assault, child endangerment, drug possession, attempted burglary, attempted theft, theft by deception and possession of another person’s identity.

