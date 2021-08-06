Police still looking for missing teen last seen in July

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Unified Police are reminding the public to keep an eye out for a teen who has been missing for nearly a month.

Identified as “Kandis,” who also sometimes goes by “Brooklyn,” a 16-year-old girl has not been seen since July 14. Police note that she has health conditions that require medication and is believed to be with an older man.

She is listed as 5’3″, 135 pounds, and has naturally blonde hair, but recently dyed it dark brown. Kandis is known to spend time around Liberty Square and in the area around North Temple and State Street.

Anyone with information on Kandis is encouraged to call the police at 801-743-7000.