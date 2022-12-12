UPDATE:

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) — One person was shot in the ongoing standoff, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. The shooter is still in a house on Kestrel Way.

The victim has been taken to a local hospital via Intermountain LifeFlight in “fair condition.”

ORIGINAL STORY: Police standoff ongoing in Eagle Mountain, schools placed under ‘secure mode’

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) — Law enforcement agencies are in a standoff near Kestrel Way in Eagle Mountain, and three schools have been placed under ‘secure mode.’

Eagle Mountain City said it is a domestic violence incident. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

Cedar Valley High School, Mountain Trails Elementary and Eagle Valley Elementary are on lockdown as a precaution, but they are not involved in the incident.

