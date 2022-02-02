Police: SLC stabbing suspect still at large, leaves man hospitalized

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are searching for a man wanted for stabbing a man and fleeing the scene.

Salt Lake City Police say 46-year-old Daniel Etherington is currently at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. He is also wanted in connection to a separate aggravated assault investigation and has several outstanding warrants.

Police say the incident happened at an apartment complex near 1450 South West Temple around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Etherington is accused of attacking a woman at the complex before her boyfriend tried to intervene. During that time, police say Etherington allegedly stabbed the man multiple times before fleeing the scene in a car.

The man was driven to a local hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Around 5:06 a.m. police were notified of the suspect’s vehicle being spotted near 3000 West and 2900 South. When police arrived, they tried pulling the suspect over, but he refused to stop and continued fleeing from officers.

Police pursued the suspect, but eventually stopped due to the man’s “reckless and dangerous driving” paired with dangerous weather conditions.

Anyone who may have seen Etherington or has information about the incident is asked to call police at (801) 799-3000 and reference case number 22-19470.