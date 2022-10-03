SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting three different people, unprovoked, over the course of two hours on Friday.

Andrew James Simpson, 32, allegedly walked up to two separate victims waiting in line at the Rescue Mission, located at 463 South 400 West, and punched both victims in the face.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Simpson punched one victim in the back of the head with a closed fist, “causing pain but no visible injury,” then punched a second victim in the mouth, “causing injury to the outer lip, a split lip and a split to the inside of the lip which caused a deformity to the face.”

Salt lake City Police say Simpson left the scene prior to the arrival of officers and medical personnel.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Witnesses on scene were reportedly able to give a good suspect description of Simpson, and officers searched the area with no results.

Two hours later, a SLCPD officer was reportedly working the famers market in Pioneer Park, located at 300 South 400 West, and observed Simpson throw a bottle at the back of a woman’s head.

The officer attempted to detain Simpson, who ran before officers were able to catch up with him in a foot pursuit.

Simpson reportedly resisted arrest and “wrapped his arms and legs around a pole” to resist handcuffs. The probable cause affidavit states that it took four officers to get Simpson into handcuffs, who then refused to give any identifying information to police.

The third victim was not located when officers returned to the farmers market to speak with her, and police say it is unknown what injuries she may have sustained.

Simpson was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on the following charges: