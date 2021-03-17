Police situation closes bridge, portion of Legacy Parkway in North Salt Lake

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A large police presence has closed a portion of Center Street in North Salt Lake.

Authorities say emergency crews are on scene responding to a reported person barricaded inside a vehicle.

The bridge on Center Street over Legacy Parkway is shut down, as well as portions of the roadway on either side of the bridge.

The Utah Department of Transportation says both directions of Legacy Parkway at Center Street in Davis County is closed because of this incident. The scene is estimated to be cleared around 1 p.m.

Police incident

Both Directions Legacy Pkwy at MP 1 (Center St) Davis Co.

Legacy Pkway Temp Closed, Use Alt

Est. Clearance Time: 1:00 PM

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7vcLm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) March 17, 2021

Few details are available at this time, ABC4 has a crew en route to gather more information.