This is a developing story. ABC4.com will update this post as more information becomes available.

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) – A man allegedly wielding two swords was shot and killed by police in Cottonwood Heights on Halloween night.

The Cottonwood Heights Police Department said in a news release that officers shot the man around 11 p.m. Tuesday following a short chase.

The man allegedly got out of a vehicle on the dead-end Cove Creek Circle and approached officers carrying two swords.



Officers with Cottonwood Heights and Unified Police Department tried to shock the man with Tasers, but when that wasn’t effective, they shot him. He died at the scene, despite life-saving efforts from officers, the release states.



“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved in this tragic incident,” police said in the release.



The chase started in nearby Midvale, where the man was allegedly a person of interest in a domestic violence call.



When police arrived at a home near the intersection of Fort Union and 200 East, the man drove off toward Cottonwood Heights. After a roughly two-mile chase, he stopped on the dead-end road.

Neighbors near the shooting in Cottonwood Heights told ABC4.com they heard sirens and police speaking to the man over a PA system. One neighbor, Cari Cameron, said she thought she heard gunshots.



“I heard this boom, boom, boom,” she said. “And I heard more sirens…But then I didn’t hear anything else.”

Police have not released the name of the man pending further investigation. The officers involved were not injured and are on administrative leave, which is standard following a police shooting.

West Jordan Police confirmed their Critical Incident Team, Unified Police and Cottonwood Heights Police were all involved. ABC4 has reached out to each agency and has not been able to obtain information on which department was responsible for the shooting.

Edit: Originally the shooting was reported as happening in Midvale.