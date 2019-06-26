Woman dies after Midvale shooting; boyfriend arrested on murder charge

Breaking News
by: Kierra Dotson

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A woman is dead, and her boyfriend is accused of murder after a shooting in Midvale.

Police said the evidence did not align after reports of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday night.

Sgt. Melody Gray with the Unified Police Department said officers were called to the area of 200 West 8600 South around 10 p.m. on reports that a 27-year-old woman had shot herself.

When police arrived to interview witnesses at the home, Sgt. Gray said, “statements weren’t consistent with the evidence.”

Further investigation revealed a domestic dispute occurred between the victim and her boyfriend, prior to her being shot. This case is now being investigated as a homicide, according to Sgt. Gray.

Sgt. Gray said the victim, later identified as Shaina Bigby, was placed on life support but died due to her injuries Wednesday.

Police said her boyfriend, Cameron Lundgren, was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of murder and felony discharge of a firearm.

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous, domestic situation there is free and confidential help. Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465) or at udvc.org
If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately

