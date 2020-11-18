Police seek vehicle burglary suspect in Cottonwood Heights

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4 News) – Cottonwood Heights Police are looking for a suspect in a car burglary case.

On November 16, police say the suspect in question burglarized a Honda Civic, stealing several items from the vehicle.

The suspect reportedly used the victims credit cards in South Salt Lake and was last seen driving a stolen Nissan Maxima out of West Jordan.

Anyone with information about the incident or recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Detective Burroughs with the Cottonwood Heights Police Department at 801-944-7023.