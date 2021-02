SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department is looking for a suspect who robbed the same Sprouts twice.

Police say the suspect robbed the Sprouts Farmers Market at 216 South 700 East on Jan. 5 and Feb. 1

Police did not give any other identifying information about the suspect.

Anyone with information about the suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call the police at 801-799-3000 and reference case numbers 21-18344 or 21-2295.