Police seek suspect after victim robbed at knifepoint in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE (ABC4 News) – South Salt Lake police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect after they said an individual was robbed at knifepoint.

Police said on June 18, between 12:30-1 p.m., the victim was sitting in a parked vehicle outside the China Town Shopping Center at 3390 South State Street when a man approached and asked for gas money.

Police said when the victim declined, the suspect pulled out a knife and grabbed the victim’s wallet. The victim took a photograph of the suspect with his cell phone.

The suspect is described a light-skinned Hispanic man, heavy set, approximately 5’10” with a bald head and a full beard. The victim told police the suspect spoke Spanish although he had never seen him before. The suspect was reportedly last seen driving a gray SUV or van.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the South Salt Lake Police Department at 801-840-4000.