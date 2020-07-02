Police seek suspect after victim robbed at knifepoint in South Salt Lake

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH SALT LAKE (ABC4 News) – South Salt Lake police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect after they said an individual was robbed at knifepoint.

Police said on June 18, between 12:30-1 p.m., the victim was sitting in a parked vehicle outside the China Town Shopping Center at 3390 South State Street when a man approached and asked for gas money.

Police said when the victim declined, the suspect pulled out a knife and grabbed the victim’s wallet. The victim took a photograph of the suspect with his cell phone.

The suspect is described a light-skinned Hispanic man, heavy set, approximately 5’10” with a bald head and a full beard. The victim told police the suspect spoke Spanish although he had never seen him before. The suspect was reportedly last seen driving a gray SUV or van.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the South Salt Lake Police Department at 801-840-4000.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story