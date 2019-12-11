Police seek suspect after vehicle stolen with child inside

Child was found safe and still inside the vehicle

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – Orem Police Department is asking for help after a vehicle was stolen with a child inside Tuesday evening.

Police said a vehicle that was left running was stolen from the area of 800 South 400 West with a child inside.

The child was not harmed and still inside the vehicle when it was found a short time later, according to police.

Investigators are following up on leads in this incident, but they said there is no suspect information to release at this time.

They are asking the public to contact them if they saw anything suspicious in the area around 7 p.m. If you have information to share in this case, you’re asked to call 801-229-7070.

