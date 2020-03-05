Police seek robbery suspect who allegedly threatened hospital employee for drugs

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Logan Police Department is looking for an attempted robbery suspect who allegedly threatened a hospital employee for drugs.

The incident happened at 4 p.m. Wednesday when police said a man entered the Instacare center of Intermountain Health Care near 412 North and 200 East. The man reportedly walked to the pharmacy inside the building and demanded drugs from an employee.

The suspect implied that he had a weapon but did not brandish it, according to police. The employee complied and gave the suspect a small number of drugs.

The suspect left the building and was last seen heading west. Officers searched the area but say they were not able to find the suspect.

Anyone with information about the suspect or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Police Department at 435-753-7555.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: