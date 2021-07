GARLAND, Utah (ABC4) – The Tremonton Garland Police Department is seeking the owners of two goats, Saturday evening.

On July 10, the Tremonton Garland Police Department discovered two goats running at large near 300 East Main. They since have been taken into custody.

Officers state the animals are in good condition, and ask for the support of the community to find the owners.

Those with any information regarding this case is asked to call 435-257-3131.