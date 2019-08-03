Police seek man suspected of groping woman at Walmart

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – West Jordan police are asking for your help tracking down a man they say groped a woman at Walmart.

Police said on July 24 around 9 p.m., a woman was shopping at the Jordan Landing Walmart Supercenter at 7671 S 3800 W in West Jordan.

The woman told police she was in an aisle by herself when the suspect grabbed her buttocks as she was faced away from him.

Photo: West Jordan Police Department

Photo: West Jordan Police Department

The suspect then fled the store.

The woman told the police officer at the store what happened, but they were unable to find him. Eventually, they located the suspect through store security footage.

Police said the suspect left the store in red/maroon-colored PT Cruiser. If you have any information about who this person is, you’re asked to call Detective J. Smith with tips at 801-256-2241, reference case 19H010959.

