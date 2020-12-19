Police seek help locating missing Wasatch County man

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office is seeking aid in locating a missing man out of Wasatch County, Saturday.

On December 17, at approximately 7:00 p.m. the Wasatch County 911 Center received a call reporting that 53-year-old Chad West has gone missing.

Officials share that West was last seen Friday, December 11 leaving his home.

It is believed that West is driving a black 2001 Ford F-250 with a Utah license plate labeled ‘WESTLND’.

If you see Mr. West or his vehicle, please immediately call Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office at 435-654-1411.