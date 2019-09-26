Police seek help finding missing West Valley City man

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) Police in West Valley City are asking you to keep an eye out for a missing man Thursday.

Wesley Butcher, 59, disappeared early Thursday morning, but he was last seen on foot in the area of 2800 South 3200 West.

Police say Butcher is 5’6 and 100 lbs, and they noted his hair and beard may be longer than in the provided photo.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, khaki pants, and University of Utah ball camp.

Police say it’s “urgent” that Butcher is found because he is almost entirely deaf and has issues with mental illness. His family told police him being gone this long is highly unusual for him and they are extremely concerned.

If you see him, you’re asked to call police at 801-840-4000.