Police seek help finding missing West Valley City man

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) Police in West Valley City are asking you to keep an eye out for a missing man Thursday.

Wesley Butcher, 59, disappeared early Thursday morning, but he was last seen on foot in the area of 2800 South 3200 West.

Police say Butcher is 5’6 and 100 lbs, and they noted his hair and beard may be longer than in the provided photo.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, khaki pants, and University of Utah ball camp.

Police say it’s “urgent” that Butcher is found because he is almost entirely deaf and has issues with mental illness. His family told police him being gone this long is highly unusual for him and they are extremely concerned.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

If you see him, you’re asked to call police at 801-840-4000.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

10-year-old uses birthday money to buy supplies for homeless

Thumbnail for the video titled "10-year-old uses birthday money to buy supplies for homeless"

Border Wall Drone Video - Nogales, Arizona

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Wall Drone Video - Nogales, Arizona"

Behind The Badge: Photographer captures human side of those who serve and protect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Behind The Badge: Photographer captures human side of those who serve and protect"

High school student leaders give survival tips and tricks to 5th and 6th graders

Thumbnail for the video titled "High school student leaders give survival tips and tricks to 5th and 6th graders"

Teen climate activist scolds world leaders at UN Climate Summit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen climate activist scolds world leaders at UN Climate Summit"

"I matter because..." and a self-portrait is reminding students to be themselves

Thumbnail for the video titled ""I matter because..." and a self-portrait is reminding students to be themselves"
More Video News

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories