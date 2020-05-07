Police see an uptick in stolen vehicles in April

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Several police departments are seeing thieves who aren’t afraid to go onto people’s property to break-into vehicles and agencies are reporting an uptick in stolen vehicles in April.

Nate Perry lives in Midvale. His family was out of town when he says a man walked up to his driveway, broke into his Toyota for CDs, a pair of headphones, and a couple of bucks.

“So I pushed the speak button and kind of yelled at him, asked if he needed anything,” he said.

Perry then called his neighbor.

“My neighbor hopped over the fence and noticed that both doors were open and the trunk was open, and there was stuff kind of spread out on the ground,” he added.

In April, Unified Police saw 205 vehicle break-ins in 2020, compared to 216 last year.

During that same time frame detectives saw 68 stolen vehicles verses 49 the year before.

It’s a similar trend in the capital city.

Detectives in Salt Lake City say 35 vehicles were stolen in the month of April. Another 10 vehicles were stolen because they were left running unattended.

“The unexpected treasure now is a vehicle that can be stolen and that is one of the things we are seeing more and more of, stolen vehicles with key fabs in the car,” said Detective Michael Ruff with the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Police say it only takes 5-6 seconds for someone to hop in and steal your car, especially when you’re going in the house for a quick second.

“A lot of these thieves will just walk past, they will walk a neighborhood and just wait for someone to do exactly that,” said the detective.

“They are goin to be out there so just keep your car clean, keep your doors locked, have security, do what you can to keep safe,” said Midvale resident Nicole Perry.

And remember the pair of men linked to vehicle break-ins at Canyon trails?

Since then, Cottonwood Heights police believe they continued to hit vehicles in Ferguson and Deafs Canyons.

Detectives say they were last seen in a red van.

