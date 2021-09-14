Police searching for witnesses to St. George crash

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The St. George Police Department is looking for witnesses to a crash that took place Sunday evening.

The crash happened in the area of 900 N. and 3050 E. around 7:15 p.m. to 7:20 p.m.

Police say the crash involved a 2004 Red Harley Davidson FXDXI Cruiser Motorcycle driven by a male wearing a helmet or a 2004 Silver Chevrolet Classic driven by a male with a female passenger.

“If you believe you witnessed the crash or saw these vehicles prior to this crash, we ask that you call us,” the St. George Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

If you witnessed the crash, you can contact the department at 435-627-4338.