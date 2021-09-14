Police searching for witnesses to St. George crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
tire marks generic crash _3378975333802067628

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The St. George Police Department is looking for witnesses to a crash that took place Sunday evening.

The crash happened in the area of 900 N. and 3050 E. around 7:15 p.m. to 7:20 p.m.

Police say the crash involved a 2004 Red Harley Davidson FXDXI Cruiser Motorcycle driven by a male wearing a helmet or a 2004 Silver Chevrolet Classic driven by a male with a female passenger.

“If you believe you witnessed the crash or saw these vehicles prior to this crash, we ask that you call us,” the St. George Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

If you witnessed the crash, you can contact the department at 435-627-4338.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files