Police searching for West Valley City boy last seen on Tuesday

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – West Valley City Police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen getting off a school bus Tuesday afternoon.

Kaydyn Christensen was last seen getting off the school bus at 2900 S. 1600 W at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials say the 12-year-old has run away from home.

He was last seen wearing a gray zip-up jacket, black sweats, black shoes. He is 5’1, weighs 115 pounds and has brown and blonde hair, with hazel eyes.

Police ask that if you have any information, you call 801-840-4000.