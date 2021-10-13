Police searching for West Valley City boy last seen on Tuesday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: WVC Police

feedingamerica

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – West Valley City Police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen getting off a school bus Tuesday afternoon.

Kaydyn Christensen was last seen getting off the school bus at 2900 S. 1600 W at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials say the 12-year-old has run away from home.

He was last seen wearing a gray zip-up jacket, black sweats, black shoes. He is 5’1, weighs 115 pounds and has brown and blonde hair, with hazel eyes.

Police ask that if you have any information, you call 801-840-4000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

feedingamerica

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories