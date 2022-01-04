Police searching for wanted man out of Cache County

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a Logan man who failed to show up for a work-release program, Tuesday.

29-year-old Bayron Berrera is wanted for not showing up to the Cache County Jail Work Release Program, police say.

Berrera was last seen in Hyrum at 8 a.m. on Tuesday in the area of 61 S 400 W.

Berrera is 5’7, weighs 150 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes, and is Hispanic.

Police say the suspect will likely be driving a black Honda Civic.

For anyone who has seen Berrera or anyone who has information on his whereabouts, contact Deputy R. Adams at 435-755-1224 and reference case #22-C97.

