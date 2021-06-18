Police searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run of school bus in Woods Cross

WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a vehicle reportedly involved in a hit-and-run of a school bus in Woods Cross Thursday.

According to the Woods Cross Police Department, the hit-and-run happened around 9 a.m. on 2600 S. near Wildcat Way.

The vehicle that hit the school bus is described by police as a gray Chevrolet.

A photo of the vehicle can be found below:

Courtesy: Woods Cross Police Department

If you have any information about the accident, you are asked to contact Detective Jones with the Woods Cross Police Department by email at sjones@woodscross.com or call 801-292-4422.