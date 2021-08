LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – The Logan City Police Department is asking the public for help in locating two theft suspects.

On July 16, police said the two women, pictured below, allegedly stole $1,400 worth of products from an Ulta Beauty.

Courtesy: Logan City Police Department

Courtesy: Logan City Police Department

Courtesy: Logan City Police Department

If you have any information on the two suspects, you are asked to contact Detective Fowler of the Logan City Police Department at 435-716-9486