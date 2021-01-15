Police searching for theft suspects in Holladay

HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Police are searching for a man who stole a variety of items, including a Honda ATV out of Holladay on Jan. 9.

According to the Unified Police Department, a man, believed to be 30-45 years old, was spotted surveying the Millrock Commerical Complex in Holladay in Jan., where are Honda TRX ATV and Honda snowblower were chained up behind a fence. The man was then spotted scoping out the same area on Jan 6., this time bringing his two young children along.

Police say surveillance footage shows the man pointing out the locations of the various location so security cameras at the complex to the older child, who is believed to be approximately 5 years old.

On Jan 9. a female suspect was spotted surveying the same area, but this time, the female suspect spray painted the security cameras, and cut the chain of the ATV and snowblower and loaded them into a 2019-2021 charcoal gray Dodge Ram 2500 or 3500 with a lift kit, towing a small, single axle trailer with a blue tarp hanging over it.









Police said the car had two seats in the rear, a temporary tag in the rear window, and a handicap mirror hanger.

UPD is searching for the white male suspect, believed to be 30 to 45 years old, possibly married with a wedding ring on his left hand.

They are also searching for a female suspect with a slender build. Her age is unknown.

If you have any information that could help identify the two suspects, you are asked to call the Unified Police Department at 801-743-7000 and reference case 21-3780.