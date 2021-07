TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Law enforcement is asking the public for help in locating a theft suspect.

According to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, pictured below was allegedly involved in a theft that happened in the Bauer area.

Courtesy: Tooele County Sheriff’s Office

The theft reportedly happened on June 28.

If you have any information on the suspect, you are asked to contact Detective Day with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office at 435-277-4269.