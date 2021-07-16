Police searching for theft suspect in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Police are asking the public for help in locating a woman believed to be involved in a theft in Spanish Fork.

The woman, pictured below, allegedly stole a purse and made several purchases using a stolen credit card.

Courtesy: Spanish Fork Public Safety

Police say she drives a white or light gray minivan and was also seen with a man.

If you have any information on the woman you are asked to call 801-804-4723.