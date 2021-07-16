Police searching for theft suspect in Spanish Fork

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: NEWS10

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Police are asking the public for help in locating a woman believed to be involved in a theft in Spanish Fork.

ABC4 Daily News: Get the latest Utah breaking news stories directly to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the free newsletter!

The woman, pictured below, allegedly stole a purse and made several purchases using a stolen credit card.

Courtesy: Spanish Fork Public Safety

Police say she drives a white or light gray minivan and was also seen with a man.

If you have any information on the woman you are asked to call 801-804-4723.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files