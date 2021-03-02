Police searching for theft suspect in Bluffdale

BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4) – The Bluffdale Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a suspect wanted for stealing a trailer.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, a surveillance video captured the suspect stealing a flatbed trailer from a business in the area of 14400 South in Bluffdale.

The video shows what appears to be a dark blue/green Ford F-150 and a white male suspect back the truck towards the trailer.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or the truck shown in the video is asked to contact Detective Davlia of the Bluffdale Police Department at (801) -849-9446.