Police searching for teen involved in armed assault near East High in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for an 18-year-old male suspect allegedly involved in aggravated assault near East High School.

The incident occurred on Friday evening near the East High football stadium, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Police say the incident started when a 17-year-old high school student witnessed two people arguing, a female and an 18-year-old male. The victim tried intervening, which resulted in the suspect pulling out a firearm and striking the victim in the head.

Authorities say no shots were fired and the suspect fled the scene before police arrived. The victim declined any medical assistance and no other injuries were reported.

Police have identified the suspect, but are still trying to locate him at this time. Both the SLCPD and the Salt Lake City School District are actively involved in the search.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, they are being asked to contact SLCPD School Resource Officers at (801) 799-3000 and reference case number 21-170870.

ABC4 will update this story when more information is available.