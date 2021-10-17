Wanted: Police searching for Taylorsville murder suspect, considered dangerous

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a suspect involved in a Taylorsville shooting early Sunday morning.

The Taylorsville Police Department has identified the suspect as 36-year-old Manuel Omar Burciaga-Perea.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, blue jeans, and brown shoes with white soles. His vehicle is described as a 2000 Chevy full-size extended cab pickup truck with the Utah license plate “U405MN.”

Authorities believe the suspect may attempt to leave the state and are asking citizens to consider him armed and dangerous.

Police first responded to reports of a shooting in a residence near 2300 W. 5200 South. When authorities arrived, they discovered a woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim is 38-years-old, but her identity is not being released at this time. Police believe the victim was in a domestic relationship with the suspect.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call Taylorsville Police at (801) 840-4000 and reference case “Taylorsville PD TY21-13472.”

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7 at 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately.