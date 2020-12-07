Police searching for suspects in shooting at SLC apartment complex

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) — Police are searching for multiple suspects in a shooting that occurred at a Salt Lake City apartment complex on Saturday.

The Salt Lake City Police Department says they are searching for 2 persons of interest in the shooting: Lennyn Barrios- Peralta, 22, and Andrea Martina Velez, 19.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000 and reference case #20-217880.

Around 3:53 a.m. on Sunday, Salt Lake City Police received reports of a shooting in the lobby of the Milagro apartment complex, located near 241 West 200 South.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, when responding officers arrived on the scene they found a man on the ground unresponsive and a woman injured. Both were in their early 20s, police add.

The man and woman were taken to the hospital, where the man was later pronounced dead by medical staff, police say.

The female is in critical but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, and it is unknown what led up to these two individuals being together at the complex.

