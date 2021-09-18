Police searching for suspected child kidnapper, last seen in New Mexico

KIRTLAND, New Mexico (ABC4) – Authorities are searching for a man accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old girl on Tuesday.

Authorities say the kidnapping happened in Kirtland, New Mexico. The girl was eventually found alive at a trading post in Red Valley, Arizona on Wednesday morning.

The suspect is described as a Native American male in his 30s-40s, about 6 feet tall with short brown hair and no facial hair.

Officials say he was last spotted at the Broken Horn Arena/RV Park on County Road 6100 in Fruitland, New Mexico where he allegedly abducted the girl around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Police believe the suspect may be driving a dark-colored four-door pickup truck with a bed cover, silver rims, and a 4×4 emblem.

“Law enforcement is actively searching for this suspect, but we need the public’s help to bring this perpetrator to justice,” said Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda of the Albuquerque FBI Division.

The search is being conducted in conjunction with the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, the Navajo Police Department, the Navajo Nation Department of Public Safety, and the FBI.

A newly rendered sketch of the suspect has been released by the FBI and authorities are asking anyone with information to call (505) 889-1300 or send tips online at tips.fbi.gov.