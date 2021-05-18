Police searching for suspect who performed ‘lewd acts’ inside horse stall in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are asking the public for the help in locating a person who was seen performing “lewd acts” inside a Weber County horse stall.

According to a Facebook post from the Weber County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), the person was believed to be driving a white, early 2000’s model Nissan Altima.

Officials said while the person’s car is a common model, it also had aftermarket wheels, which they hope will help someone identify it.

If you have any information on the car’s owner, you are asked to contact Detective W. Smith with the WCSO and reference case #21WC6180.